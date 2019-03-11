Governor Kevin Stitt emphasizes his support as well, saying to us in a statement, “Oklahoma's national leadership in early childhood continues to be revered. The Preschool Development Grant - “OK Futures” - further advances our work to be a Top Ten state in every respect. I am proud of the investment our state continues to make for our young children, and I look forward to working with my team, fellow elected officials, and the Legislature to continue to move the needle in early childhood outcomes, as well as education as a whole."