Prague Hospital Owners Found In Contempt In Court
PRAGUE, Oklahoma - The out-of-state owners of the Prague hospital are found in contempt of court. This, after failing to pay employees or provide food for patients.
The federal judge issued the order Friday.
The City of Prague is suing the owners of the hospital in federal court trying to get them to turn over control of the hospital.
After months of food drives to feed patients and employees at times working for free, a federal judge on February 19, ordered the Prague hospital's ownership group CAH7 to start operating the hospital in "the normal course of business".
“They had agreed before the court to do certain things, number one pay the employees,” said an attorney representing the City Cori Loomis.
In addition, they were to provide daily documentation of all money going into and out of the hospital. But attorney's representing the City of Prague say they did none of that.
“They basically disregarded the entire order,” said Loomis.
A federal judge agreed saying the CAH7 was in contempt.
“They have admitted they are broke, they can’t operate the hospital, but they are fighting tooth and nail against transitioning to someone who can,” said Loomis. “And we don’t understand why they are doing that,” said Loomis.
A third party has taken over operations of the hospital. Loomis says the new management company paid employees on Friday.
“The employees of Prague are the real heroes of this. They stayed on despite not being paid for a month, to make sure that care was carried out to their neighbors and friends,” said Loomis.
Attorneys for the city now have 30 days to calculate how much that violation of the restraining order cost the city. A figure Loomis says will climb over six figures.