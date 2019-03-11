The recall is the second this year for flour potentially contaminated with salmonella. In January, General Mills recalled nearly 10,000 packages of unbleached flour sold nationwide, also with April 2020 best-if-used-by dates.

Salmonella is a bacteria that sickens about 1.2 million Americans and causes 450 deaths each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Food is the source for the overwhelming majority of the infection, which typically causes diarrhea and fever.

J.M. Smucker in July 2018 announced the sale of its U.S. baking business to private-equity firm Brynwood Partners for $375 million. Byrnwood Partners formed Chicago-based Hometown Food to oversee products that also includes the Hungry Jack and Martha White brands.