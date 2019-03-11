he allegedly told authorities she stabbed the girl while in the car. The child had 15 stab wounds. Officials said Rivera then harmed herself, resulting in cuts near her wrist, before she arrived at the hospital, reports WKMG.

Rivera reportedly first told detectives that a man had stabbed her daughter before running away. She allegedly later admitted killing the child, saying "my baby is gone," according to the affidavit.

She also allegedly told authorities she tried to make the girl more "comfortable" as she stabbed her.

Rivera did not answer reporters' questions as she was transferred from the sheriff's office to the Orange County Jail, reports the Orlando Sentinel. She is reportedly being held there without bail.