WATCH: Oklahoma High School State Championship Highlights
It was a big day of high school basketball Saturday as the Norman Tigers won their first state girls basketball title in more than a decade. The Anadarko girls did the same, winning their first state championship since 2012.
They weren't the only area team in action. Dale fought valiantly but fell late to Howe, 59-55, and the Del City Eagles boys dropped their title game to Tulsa Memorial.
Check out all the highlights above from News 9's Lee Benson.
Full list of scores from The Associated Press:
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 2A State Tournament
Rejoice Christian School 52, Hennessey 42
Class 5A State Tournament
Memorial 63, Del City 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 2A State Tournament
Howe 59, Dale 55
Class 3A State Tournament
Adair 47, Christian Heritage Academy 35
Class 4A State Tournament
Anadarko 54, Muldrow 49
Class 5A State Tournament
Piedmont 56, El Reno 41
Class 6A State Tournament
Norman 44, Norman North 31