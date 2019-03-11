News
Purcell PD: Two Students Arrested For Making Threats Against Purcell High School
PURCELL, Oklahoma - The Purcell Police Department said Monday that two students have been taken into custody, accused of making threats to commit acts of violence at Purcell High School.
Authorities were first made aware of the threat Sunday.
An investigation into the incident was conducted by the department as well as the school district.
Investigators said the threat was made at school, and was overheard by other students who posted warnings to social media.
Classes were canceled Monday as a safety precaution during the investigation.
Authorities said there are no active threats to any Purcell school.