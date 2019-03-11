OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police have arrested the caretaker of a 9-month-old baby who died last week. 

The baby was found dead inside of a home Monday, March 4, in southwest Oklahoma City, near Southwest 36th Street and South Portland Avenue. 

Police said the infant and a toddler were left inside the home alone. 

The caretaker was arrested on complaints of child neglect. 

This is a developing story. 

 

 