Caretaker Arrested In Connection With Infant's Death
Monday, March 11th 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police have arrested the caretaker of a 9-month-old baby who died last week.
The baby was found dead inside of a home Monday, March 4, in southwest Oklahoma City, near Southwest 36th Street and South Portland Avenue.
Police said the infant and a toddler were left inside the home alone.
The caretaker was arrested on complaints of child neglect.
This is a developing story.