Oklahoma Gears Up For Next Storm
We are gearing up for our next storm which looks to be a big wind producer.
Right now, it is moving onto the coast of California. It is expected to dig, strengthen and move into Mexico before picking up speed and shooting up across Oklahoma.
Rain and storm chances will go up late Monday and chances look likely Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
A line of storms should develop north to south in western Oklahoma Tuesday night and then shift east across the state Wednesday morning. This line will need to be watched as it could be severe. The line will intensify and have some higher gusts which could climb to damaging levels. Several gust to 70 mph are not out of the question.
The tornado threat will be low but not zero. If a tornado were to form, it would be weak and short lived.
The wind field on Wednesday will expand across the state starting west as wind gust increase to near 60 mph. This will be possible for the state into Wednesday evening.
Winds will remain up into Thursday before trailing off later in the day. These winds will be disruptive creating power disruptions, broken tree limbs, increased fire danger, difficult travel - especially in high profile vehicles and toppling and forcing open personal property.
For Oklahoma City: Expect rain to develop later Monday evening, then rain and a few storms on Tuesday. The line of storms I mentioned, should move through the metro between 3 and 7 a.m. on Wednesday. We will keep you advised, with storm trackers and the flagship radar Next Gen Live.
Winds will increase late Tuesday 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible by Wednesday afternoon.