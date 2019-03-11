Woman In Jail After Fatally Shooting Boyfriend, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police have arrested a woman after they say she shot her boyfriend at their home Monday near I-44 and Garnett.
Mary Carroll told police she got into an argument with her boyfriend and he assaulted her. That's when police say she grabbed a handgun and shot him in the upper torso.
Police say he was already dead by the time officers arrived on scene. Neighbor Barbara Southwick said that she heard the gunshot as she was walking out the door Monday morning.
"I just heard this sound. It was kind of unusual to hear this 'boom', you know, and I looked to see what it was and I couldn't see a soul. Not a soul," said Southwick.
Carroll has been booked into jail on one complaint of first-degree manslaughter. Police are not yet releasing the name of the man who was shot.