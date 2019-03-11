Oklahoma Blood Institute Makes Urgent Call For Donors
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is putting out an urgent call for blood donations.
There are few reasons OBI has seen a drop in blood donations lately; winter weather caused canceled blood drives and people are sick.
This is serious situation because OBI says it is now operating at a less than one-day supply.
It typically maintains a three to five day supply for local hospitals.
OBI provides every drop of blood for patients in more than 160 hospitals and health facilities statewide.
It depends on 1,200 donors each day to meet the needs of Oklahoma patients.
OBI says a quarter of its blood collections come from school blood drives; so, school closings are make a big impact.
And with spring break coming up, OBI is trying to get back on track.
You can give blood at any OBI donation center.
And starting, Monday through March 24th, OBI is holding a "Be a Legend, Be a Donor" campaign.
Those who donate will get a Bigfoot t-shirt. Donors also have a chance to win a trip to Beavers Bend.
OBI says one donation can save up to three lives.
For more information on how to donate, click here.