"It is with profound sadness that Save the Children confirms the loss of one of our colleagues, Tamirat Mulu Demessie, in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 ..." the statement said. "Tamirat served as a Child Protection in Emergencies Technical Adviser, and worked tirelessly to ensure that vulnerable children are safe during humanitarian crises. Our thoughts are with Tamirat's family and the loved ones of the 156 other people who lost their lives in this terrible tragedy."