Sapulpa Family Of Eight Escapes Burning Home
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - A family of eight is starting over after a fire burned nearly everything they own.
Britteny and Daniel Pluneda said they were heating up dinner in the microwave Saturday when they started seeing smoke.
They worked to put out the flames with fire extinguishers until Sapulpa Firefighters arrived.
The parents and six kids, ages two to 14, all escaped.
Now, they're sifting through what's left of their west Tulsa home.
"It's pretty much gone,” Britteny said. “Their beds didn't make it. Their blankets are all burned. Their clothes were up there on the shelves and their toys were down here."
Nearly everything inside the home is scorched, but the family was able to save some of the children's toys.
"They don't know how much they truly lost right now,” Britteny said. “And seeing it is just like, it makes me devastated that they lost so much."
One thing they found among the rubble is a special family picture.
"This was when we first started out our family,” Britteny said. “We're a mixed family so, it was really important to us to actually have a photo of all of us together."
While they all need new clothes and furniture, they are determined to get things back to normal. The Plunedas worked together to make improvements on their home in the past, and say they plan to start over and do the same, again.
"I just can't wait to rebuild for them and show them that it's going to be OK,” Britteny said.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
The family has a safe place to stay for now.
A GoFundMe page has been created for the Plunedas, if you’d like to help the family, click here.