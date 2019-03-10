News
Threat Against Purcell High School Not Credible, Police Said
Sunday, March 10th 2019, 8:41 PM CDT
Updated:
PURCELL, Oklahoma - The Purcell Police Department says the school threat made against Purcell High School was found to be not credible.
The investigation began after police say they received information about an act of violence to take place Monday at the school.
Classes were canceled Monday as the police department and the school district investigated the incident.
The department posted an update to Facebook and Twitter.