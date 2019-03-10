News
Purcell Police Investigates School Threat Against High School
Sunday, March 10th 2019, 8:41 PM CDT
PURCELL, Oklahoma - The Purcell Police Department is investigating a threat made against Purcell High School.
In a post to Twitter and Facebook, the department says the threat was made on social media.
Officials say the police department and the school district are jointly looking into the incident.
The post goes on to say authorities will take the necessary measures to insure the safety of all students.
No additional information has been provided at this time.