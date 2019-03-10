News
Police Searching For Suspect After Stabbing In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are investigating a stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City Sunday.
Authorities say it happened just before 4:30 p.m. in 2300 block of NW 16th St., near Northwest 16th Street and North Youngs Boulevard.
Officials say a male was stabbed by a female.
The man is reportedly undergoing surgery and is in critical condition.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
