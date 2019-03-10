OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are investigating a stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City Sunday. 

Authorities say it happened just before 4:30 p.m. in 2300 block of NW 16th St., near Northwest 16th Street and North Youngs Boulevard. 

Officials say a male was stabbed by a female.

The man is reportedly undergoing surgery and is in critical condition. 

Police are still searching for the suspect. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates. 