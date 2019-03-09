Police say the adult, identified as 21-year-old Leon Maurice Grant III and the 12-year-old were home when someone knocked on the door. Grant and the other person had a conversation and then shots were fired. Grant was hit twice in the leg while the 12-year-old was shot in the head and the ankle and has been transported by helicopter to an OKC hospital in “extremely critical condition.” The adult male has also been taken to a hospital to be treated he is expected to survive.