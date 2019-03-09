News
5th Annual 'Say Yes To The Prom Dress' Still Taking Donations And Registrations
Saturday, March 9th 2019, 8:16 AM CST
Oklahoma City, OK - The 5th Annual Say Yes To The Prom Dress drive is back this year.
The event gives high school girls who cannot afford a prom dress the opportunity to prepare for the big night in style. Students can receive a free dress, shoes, accessories as well a gift certificates for free hair and makeup.
This event will be held Saturday, March 16th, 2019 4pm-7pm at the Ice Event Center 1148 NE 36th OKC, Ok. 73111. You can register by clicking HERE.