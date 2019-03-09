Oklahoma City, OK - The 5th Annual Say Yes To The Prom Dress drive is back this year.

The event gives high school girls who cannot afford a prom dress the opportunity to prepare for the big night in style. Students can receive a free dress, shoes, accessories as well a gift certificates for free hair and makeup.

This event will be held Saturday, March 16th, 2019  4pm-7pm at the Ice Event Center 1148 NE 36th OKC, Ok. 73111. You can register by clicking HERE.  

 