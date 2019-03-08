News
OCPD: 1 Dead After Being Struck By Vehicle In NW OKC
Friday, March 8th 2019, 8:57 PM CST
Updated:
Officials confirm that a person had died after being struck by a vehicle Friday in northeast Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City police and emergency crews responded to the scene near Northwest 99th Street and Western Avenue.
Authorities say the driver left the scene after hitting the person.
The investigation is ongoing.
Officials say they do not have any information on the suspect's vehicle at this time.
This is a developing story.