3 Dead Following Crash Involving School Bus In Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Three people are dead following a crash involving a school bus in Seminole County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The head-on crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday, near Bowlegs, Oklahoma at U.S. 377 and County EW 1300, according to a spokesperson with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP says two people in a passenger vehicle and one child on the school bus was pronounced dead. Ten people in total were involved in the crash and most were taken to an area hospital.
Parents of the Konawa Schools district say the bus involved was carrying members of the Konawa middle school softball team.
At this time, the names of the victims have not been released.
Crews say the highway will be shutdown for several hours as they work to clear the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.