News
2 Dead Following Crash Involving School Bus In Seminole County
Friday, March 8th 2019, 8:33 PM CST
Updated:
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two people are dead following a crash involving a school bus in Seminole County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday, near Bowlegs, Oklahoma at U.S. 377 and County EW 1300, according to a spokesperson with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP says one person in a passenger vehicle and one child on the school bus was pronounced dead.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.