SEMINOLE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two people are dead following a crash involving a school bus in Seminole County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday, near Bowlegs, Oklahoma at U.S. 377 and County EW 1300, according to a spokesperson with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says one person in a passenger vehicle and one child on the school bus was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates. 

 