Members Of OU College Republicans Group Accused Of Racist Chat
Screenshots posted to Twitter reveal members of an OU College Republicans GroupMe chat condoning racist incidents. The leaked messages were posted Thursday by an unknown source.
Members of the group also made derogatory jokes.
In reference to an incident in January, where an individual was seen walking on OU's campus in blackface, one message sent to the group states wearing blackface did not make the individual racist.
"I live everyday where people blatantly say racist **** towards white people as if it's normal and nor racist," one member said in a message. "His shirt says nothing racist and black paint on his face doesn't make him racist."
The screenshots continue, regarding other racial issues.
Some members of the group tried to stop the racial messages, but they were ignored.
OU College Republicans did address the issue, stating in part, "We are deeply sorry to those who have been hurt by these comments, and the individuals that made them have been permanently removed from our organization."
University President James Gallogly gave a statement saying in part, "I have learned today of online posts that make it clear our community continues to wrestle with the boundaries of civil, respectful and thoughtful dialogue."
The individual who posted the screenshots, who is still unknown at this time, said they are not a member of the College Republicans, and they simply collected the messages from a variety of concerned sources.
Multiple members of the OU College Republicans leadership team have resigned, but the remainder will undergo diversity training in order to address issues of racism going forward.