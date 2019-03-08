Pregnant Woman Grabs Son, Escapes Burning Home Near Muskogee
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A pregnant woman and her son escaped their burning home near Muskogee, with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
The family was getting ready to put their nursery together for the baby on the way, but their house is a total loss. As the flames took over the home, southeast of Muskogee, Becky Cartwright and her 16-month-old were standing outside, safe.
“She didn’t even grab her purse,” Donald Simms, Cartwright’s boyfriend, said.
About 15 volunteer firefighters from the Gooseneck Bend and Brush Mountain departments worked to put out the fire early Friday morning.
“There wasn’t much chance of saving it,” Gooseneck Bend Fire Chief Kent Seim said.
Simms was near Oklahoma City for work, when he learned what was happening to their home and turned around.
“It was a very, very quick drive getting back,” he said.
The couple was preparing for another baby boy on the way, due next month.
“We had just purchased all this brand new baby stuff and everything,” Simms said. “We were getting ready for the nursery.”
While everything is gone, Simms is counting their blessings. Firefighters said Becky woke up to the smoke detector going off and a dog barking. She quickly grabbed their son Nick and got out of the burning home.
“She knew what she had to do,” Simms said. “She remembered to exit out the back door, which I’m glad, you know, because some people would panic.”
The family lost several pets in the fire, but their dog Dolly made it out with a few burn injuries.
“She was gonna try to go back in the house and I’m glad she didn’t,” Simms said.
The family is expecting insurance will help them rebuild.
Firefighters say they don’t know the cause, but do not suspect foul play.
If you have any clothes or diapers you would like to donate to the family, you can drop them off at Orscheln Farm & Home in Muskogee. Nick wears sizes 18-24 months. Becky wears size medium and anything maternity. Donald wears size sizes XL and 36 x 34.
If you’d like to donate to the family’s Go Fund Me page, click here.
You can reach out to the organizer of the page if you’d like to coordinate a clothing donation and you don’t live in Muskogee.