News
Oklahoma Heart Hospital's Patients Notified After Computers With Information Were Stolen
Friday, March 8th 2019, 5:33 PM CST
Updated:
Patients of the Oklahoma Heart Hospital were notified that computers with personal information were stolen, the hospital said.
Four desktop computers were stolen in January from an outpatient clinic.
Oklahoma City police were notified and there was no evidence that information on the stolen computers has been accessed or misused.
The hospital said no social security numbers or financial information were at risk.
All 1,221 patients were notified and the hospital is reviewing and revising procedures pertaining to device security.
Patients concerned with this incident may call the hospital's privacy coordinator at 405-972-7217.