3 Arrested Following OKC Crime Spree, Dangerous Pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY - A 48-hour crime spree through the metro came to an end on Thursday for a trio of suspected armed robbers. They led police on a dangerous car chase through Northwest Oklahoma City.
The crime spree started on Tuesday in the parking lot of a Southwest Oklahoma City Walmart. Antonio Hill, 32, Matthew Lacopo, 22, and Jacob Owen, 21, pulled up in a truck next to the victim.
“She was in shock and she was shaking,” said the victim’s son. “She just didn’t know what to do.”
His mother, who does not want to be shown, said Hill confronted her and demanded her keys.
“I guess he zipped down his jacket,” said the victim’s son. “And he had a rifle under there and he told her give me your keys.”
The three took off in her Dodge Durango and at some point, removed the tag.
“They took the plate off and put a paper tag on I guess,” said the victim’s son.
Police said the suspects went on a series of armed robberies in Northwest Oklahoma City two days later. They allegedly car jacked two separate victims at gunpoint in less than an hour.
“Another man was robbed in a parking lot at gunpoint of his wallet,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.
Police said an officer spotted the SUV the suspects were reportedly driving and attempted to pull it over. They sped away and led police on a dangerous pursuit.
“It went on into the wrong-way lanes of oncoming traffic of the Hefner Parkway, during a very busy time of the day,” said MSgt. Knight. “Right as rush hour was beginning.”
The suspects bailed from the chase in the Baptist Integris Medical Center parking garage. Hill and Lacopo were arrested at the hospital. Owen was taken into custody a short time later at his home in Southwest Oklahoma City.
“These were three guys we wanted to get off the streets before they could really hurt somebody,” said MSgt. Knight.
Police said no one was injured during the robberies or chase.