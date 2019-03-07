Mother Comes Forward With Allegations Against Warr Acres Home Daycare
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City woman claims her two-year-old son was mistreated at the same Warr Acres home daycare where a six-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital last month. That boy, Liam Fararr, died at OU Children’s six days later.
The mother of the two-year-old doesn’t want her identity revealed, because she says she works in pediatric care. She says her son was in the care of daycare provider Kelly Knipfer from November 2017, until she filed a DHS complaint July 2nd.
DHS records show a complaint was filed July 3rd. DHS Spokesperson Casey White says she can’t discuss this woman’s allegations.
The woman did provide News 9 with several photos that she says shows bruising on her son’s face and arm.
“Watch where you put your kids and give a thorough background check,” she said. “If you have a suspicion or red flag, pull them out of there.”
DHS compiled a 292-page report on Kelly Knipfer’s home daycare business, before it revoked her license to operate last December.
Knipfer was allowed to continue to operate after she filed an appeal. News 9 reached out to Knipfer Thursday, March 7, and have not heard back.