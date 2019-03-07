'He Was So Loving': Family Remembers Veteran, Father Killed In OKC House Fire
OKLAHOMA CITY - Crews are investigating the cause of a deadly house fire in northeast Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon.
When firefighters arrived at the Hardin Drive home, three people had already made it out of the home, but one person was still inside.
“There was already very heavy fire from a window of an added-on portion of this structure in the rear of the home, and that is where unfortunately, we would end up finding an adult male who did not survive the fire,” Oklahoma City Fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said.
According to family, the victim’s name is Gregory Jackson.
Jackson’s sister, Lynn Chandler, says her brother was a Vietnam veteran and father.
Chandler says Jackson was mainly wheelchair bound, but that didn’t stop him from leading the family.
“He survived two brain cancer tumors. Two brain cancer tumors. He's a lion of a man,” Chandler said.
As family grieves, firefighters are working to figure out how the flames started.
Fulkerson says the fire likely started at the back extension of the house.
“When we have a fire fatality, it's a joint investigation between us and the police department. They’re looking for things and we're looking for things. We're looking for fire cause. We’re all making sure there weren’t any signs of foul play or anything of that nature,” Fulkerson said.
Investigators say the smoke alarms in the home were not working at the time, but a family member smelled smoke.
Family says this was the victim's dream home and he is missed.
“He was so loving. He was beautiful, strong, loving. And he was loved. Loved and loved moreover,” Chandler said.