Former longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen has filed a lawsuit claiming the Trump Organization owes him roughly $1.9 million from costs associated with investigations by Congress and special counsel Robert Mueller. In the suit, Cohen claims the Trump Organization had agreed to "pay his attorney's fees and costs in connection with Mr. Cohen's representation and defense in the investigations and other matters."

The Trump Organization initially paid those fees the complaint says – until Cohen began cooperating with prosecutors, sometime around June 2018. At that point, payments to Cohen's law firm "ceased," the complaint says.

"The Trump Organization's failure, without any reasonable basis, to pay Mr. Cohen's attorneys' fees and costs and other amounts incurred by Mr. Cohen in service to and at the behest of the organization and its principals, directors and officers, constitutes a breach of the Trump Organization's indemnification obligations..." the lawsuit reads.

The suit comes a week after Cohen spoke out against his former client, President Trump, on Capitol Hill, claiming Mr. Trump violated federal law while in office. Cohen also claimed federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York are investigating further wrongdoing related to the president.

"Is there any other wrongdoing or illegal act that you are aware of regarding Donald Trump that we haven't yet discussed today?" Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Illinois asked during the testimony.

"Yes," Cohen responded. "And again, those are part of the investigation that's currently being looked at by the Southern District of New York."