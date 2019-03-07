News
2-Year Investigation Nets 3 Arrests At OKC-Area Strip Club
Three people were arrested Thursday in a raid at an Oklahoma City strip club, the culmination of a two-year investigation, police said.
Heather Emerson-Billings, 43; Bruce Krenz, 60; and Paul Cassidy, 56, were taken into custody after search warrants were served at the Midway Island Club, located at 5215 NW 10th Street, and its business office located at 1207 NW 42nd Street.
According to police, the arrests were part of an investigation into the club "being used to facilitate the sales of narcotics and other criminal activities."
This is a developing story.