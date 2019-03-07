News
Okla. County Sheriff Investigates Illegal Dump Site In SE OKC
Thursday, March 7th 2019, 3:11 PM CST
More than three dozen barrels with unknown, potentially toxic materials inside have been discovered near Trosper Park in southeast Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.
The containers were discovered Thursday north of the park on Southeast 22nd Street, a sheriff's department spokesman said.
There are approximately 40 barrels in all. A representative with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality took some samples from the barrels to determine what it is.
Anybody who knows anything about the dump site is asked to call the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office tip line at 405-713-1977.