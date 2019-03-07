News
Gear Up For 102nd OKC Auto Show
The 102nd Oklahoma City Auto Show will have dozens of 1960’s automobiles on display, taking visitors on a journey back to a significant era for automobiles.
Join News 9's Lacie Lowry, Ashley Holden and Storm Trackers Marty and Debbie Logan on opening Friday, March 8th from 10am to 3pm at the News 9 booth. Stop by to say hi, enter to win a $100 gift card and check out over 50 automobiles from the 1960's on display.
The 102nd anniversary of the Oklahoma City International Auto Show is being held March 8-10 at Oklahoma State Fair Park in the Bennett Event Center.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.okcautoshow.org/