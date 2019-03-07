The liquidation sales are expected to wrap up quickly, with gift cards redeemed for two more weeks, or until March 21, 2019.

Founded in 1975 in San Diego, Charlotte Russe was purchased by private equity firm Advent International for $380 million in 2009. The company in 2016 expanded to include Peek Kids, with 10 of the high-end children's clothing stores continuing to operate in eight states.