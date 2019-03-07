News
1 Dead After House Fire In NE OKC
Thursday, March 7th 2019, 12:41 PM CST
One person is dead after a house fire in northeast Oklahoma City.
Firefighters were called about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a house fire in the 2000 block of Hardin Drive near NE 23rd Street.
When crews arrived, they were told one person was possibly still inside the home.
During the search, firefighters confirmed one person had died inside the home.
The family told News 9 the person who died was 64-year-old Greg Jackson.
