A car crashed into a bank Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

Fire officials said an elderly woman crashed into a bank on May Avenue near Memorial Road.

No injuries have been reported and the driver is being evaluated at the scene by paramedics.

  Candace Johnson

