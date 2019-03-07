News
Car Crashes Into NW OKC Bank
Thursday, March 7th 2019, 10:07 AM CST
A car crashed into a bank Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.
Fire officials said an elderly woman crashed into a bank on May Avenue near Memorial Road.
No injuries have been reported and the driver is being evaluated at the scene by paramedics.
