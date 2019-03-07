OCPD: Car Crash To Blame For Death Of 2 Teens Pulled From Lake Overholser
OKLAHOMA CITY - A vehicle pulled from Lake Overholser Thursday morning is connected with two of the recent bodies found there, Oklahoma City police confirmed.
Police believe two teenagers were in the car when it crashed into the lake.
Investigators said the southwest end of Lake Overholser is an area known for car crashes sometimes deadly.
The car Kelvin Perez-Lopez, 18, and Yordin Chaj Gonzalez, 19, were in, police said, hit a tree and crashed into the lake.
“Officers actually found evidence,” said Lt. David Steiner, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The skid marks and found marks last night, officers that were just looking around.”
That evidence led the Oklahoma City Fire Department's dive team out the next morning to search the water near the crash site. Crews used a long pole to search for a submerged car.
“It didn’t take us too long to find it,” said Steiner. “It probably took us longer to get it in than to find it.”
A wrecker pulled a blue Honda Civic out of the water. Much like the one Perez-Lopez's family said he drove.
“We do believe that car is related to the two victims that were located earlier,” said Steiner.
The two teens and close friends were last seen on Jan. 28. Their families reported them missing in early February.
Weeks passed without answers.
On February 23, two men fishing at the lake discovered Perez-Lopez's body.
Exactly one week later, the body of Chaj-Gonzalez was found on the shoreline.
Five days later, their car was found and the investigation into what caused the crash continues.
“Nobody else was in the car,” said Steiner. “And that’s about where we’re at.”
A third body was found north of the lake on Tuesday. Police have not released the person’s identity and said the case is still under investigation.