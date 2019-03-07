"The Church teaches that individuals with same sex attraction should be treated with dignity," the statement read. "However, the challenge regarding same sex couples and our Catholic schools is that same sex parents cannot model behaviors and attitudes regarding marriage and sexual morality consistent with essential components of the Church's teachings."

Douglas told KCTC she and other parishioners support the archdiocese. "If people have feelings they certainly can voice them. There's no gag order … but that doesn't necessarily mean that's going to change anything," Douglas said.

"I would be completely respectful of Archbishop Naumann," Douglas added.