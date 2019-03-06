WACO, Texas - The Oklahoma State men's basketball team picked up its 11th win of the season, beating Baylor, 67-64, at the Ferrell Center.



Yor Anei and Isaac Likekele had outstanding performances for the Cowboys.



Likekele tied his career high in scoring with 23 points and rebounds with nine. Likekele's 23 points came from a 10-for-15 performance from the field. The Arlington, Texas, native also tacked on six assists.



Anei also posted a near double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds. Anei blocked six shots, tying his career high in blocks. His six blocks moved his season total to 70, which set the record for most blocks in a single season by a freshman and tied Bryant Reeves for third in single season blocks.



OSU (11-19, 4-13 Big 12) took the lead for the first time in the second half with 7:08 remaining after a 12-4 run that was fueled by three made shots from Likekele



Thomas Dziagwa set his career high in rebounds with eight. He added 11 points and one assist to the OSU efforts.



The win was the Cowboys' first victory against the Bears (19-11, 10-7) in eight matchups. It's the first win for OSU in the series since Feb. 9, 2015.



The Cowboys outscored Baylor in the paint, winning that battle, 38-24, thanks to drives to the rim from Likekele and the post play of Anei.