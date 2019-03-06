Young Girl Credited With Winning Federal Grant For City Of Newkirk
NEWKIRK, Oklahoma - A sixth-grade girl in Kay County is being credited with winning a $553,000 federal grant for the town of Newkirk.
The girl was just 10 years old in November 2017, when she approached Newkirk’s city manager with a proposal for a 1.2-mile fitness path that runs along key spots of town.
The $700,000 proposal relied on that $553,000 in federal grant money.
Mayor Kirk Brown says at first, he didn’t think the plan stood a chance.
“She came with some heat. Yeah very prepared. And now looking back, it’s one of the best things we’ve done. As far as infrastructure goes, it’s one of the largest projects, road-wise or pathways, we’ve ever done. So, I’m real excited,” said Mayor Brown.
Tuesday, ODOT announced Newkirk had won that federal grant. Construction on the Newkirk fitness path will begin in about three years.