Family Devastated After Fatal Guthrie House Fire
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - It’s been five long days for the family of 30-year-old Jesse Johnson. The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner identified Johnson as the victim in a deadly house fire in Guthrie.
Last Friday, at the corner of Elm and Springer the home was destroyed.
The medical examiner did not identify Johnson’s body until Monday.
Relatives said they have listened to witness accounts, but still have many questions for investigators.
So far, a cause for the fire has not been determined.
Family said the facts do not add up.
“We are all just confused. Just trying to make it, and trying to help each other as much as possible,” said Misty Stover, a family member.
Neighbors said on Friday they saw another man, who was able to escape the burning home with minor injuries.
“There was a black gentleman on the ground crying and screaming. So, I walked to him and asked him, ‘Are you OK?’ He stood up and put his head on my shoulder,” said Sharon Rea, who lives nearby.
She said she tried to call 911 but could not get through.
However, firefighters were on scene in a matter of seconds. The department is located just a few blocks away.
Rea said the man who made it out of the home told her he was the only person inside the house, other than some pets.
Firefighters said it’s possible that the man who escaped did not know the other victim was still inside the house.
“…Said there was no one in the house, just the dog and cat,” said Rea.
Reporter: “He might not have known?”
“He might not have known,” said Rea.
The owner of the property told News 9 he invited some friends over. But, he and his wife were out of town at the time of the incident.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Still, family must focus on what’s to come.
Johnson’s mother will have to travel from out-of-state for the memorial service.
Also, the victim left behind two young children.
“You don't want to have to have a child grow up without their parent,” said his cousin James Jackson. “He has got two daughters that he left behind. Anything helps at this point.”
A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. March 16, at the Hayes Funeral Home in Guthrie.
“We were a family to him, and we just need a lot of prayer cause it's really hard. I am having a really hard time with it,” said Stover.
“He put love first,” said Jackson. “And that is going to be missed.”
If you would like to help the family, please donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/6yswtps