OKC Non-Profit's Expansion Plan Sparks Controversy
OKLAHOMA CITY - A non-profit’s plan to expand in metro is creating controversy, because a building with historical significance would be demolished.
The Care Center, which provides services, to abused children is expanding. It purchased the house behind its office near OU Medical Center and filed a permit to demo the property.
OKC Councilwoman Nikki Nice recently filed a petition to save the home.
At a February city council meeting, Nice told fellow councilmembers that the house, known as the Brockway Center, was once home to African American women's groups.
For example, clubs like the National Association of Colored Women were founded more than 100 years ago in Oklahoma.
“This particular building is one of the few that we have in Oklahoma,” said Nice.
“We had no knowledge of the significance of what took place,” said Care Center CEO Stacy McNeiland.
McNeiland said engineers have told her the house is unsafe and needs to be torn down. She hopes the new facility can pay tribute to the house’s historical significance in some way.
McNeiland spoke with Nice on Wednesday, and said the two will meet Monday along with the current members of the Brockway Center to discuss options.