Family Left Reeling After I-40 Crash Kills Pregnant Mother, Grandmother
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 is learning more about two of the victims killed in quadruple fatality crash on Interstate 40.
One of the victims, Makayla Mahan, was a young mother. According to those close to her, she had just found out she was pregnant with her second child.
The crash happened early Friday, March1. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver of a vehicle had been going the wrong way down the highway for several miles, before he struck the car Makayla and her mother Faith were in head-on.
Makalya had a 4-month-old baby named Khylin.
“He will never know how she looked, sounded,” said Khylin’s grandmother Lisa Williamson. “This is the time when mamas are supposed to comfort her baby. She can’t do none of that. And it’s so sad to me.”
Williamson says Makayla, 23, was on her way home from work at Hobby Lobby. Her mother Faith had just picked her up when the accident happened. Makayla had dropped little Khylin off with his other grandmother, Williamson, just hours earlier.
“My grandbaby would have been in that car, he would have,” said Williamson.
Williamson says she lost what would have been her second grandchild. Makayla had just told her she was pregnant again. Williamson says her son, Khylin's dad, is struggling.
“He’s really, really, really in stress,” she said. “He don’t have any understanding right now. He’s not understanding why that happened to her. But like I told my son, we can’t never question God.”
And she will now take full responsibility for her precious grandchild that his mother and now God, left in her hands.
“One thing is for sure, he got his grandma. And I’m going to be the best grandma that anybody can ever imagine. I promise you, he’s going to be alright,” said Williamson.
OHP says they are still waiting on toxicology reports from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of the accident.
A family member has also set a GoFundMe page to help Williamson and Khylin. Click here if you would like to donate.