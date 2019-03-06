The pastor said her congregation will carry on as usual and will "boldly and publicly stand on the side of inclusion and justice, particularly for those in our LGBTQ family who have been marginalized and demonized by Christianity for far too long."

Rosa pointed out that historically, the Methodist Church has been split on major issues, including slavery in the 1800s, the role of women, and sexual orientation.

"Our church will stand on the right side of history," she wrote. "Our church will be a light in this darkness. Love will prevail."