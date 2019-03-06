News
Medical Examiner's Office Identifies 2nd Body Found Near Lake Overholser
Wednesday, March 6th 2019, 1:48 PM CST
Updated:
The state medical examiner's office has identified the second body found near Lake Overholser.
Jorden Bladinir Chaj Gonzalez, 19, was found dead in the lake on Saturday, March 2.
The cause and manner of death has not been released.
Gonzalez was one of three bodies found near Lake Overholser in less than two weeks.
