Moore Student Arrested, Accused Of Bringing Loaded Gun To School
MOORE, Oklahoma - A Moore High School student was busted on Wednesday for allegedly smoking pot in a school bathroom and carrying a loaded gun.
The 17-year-old student was placed under arrest and taken to the Moore Police Department for questioning. Police have not released the student’s name.
School resource officers were alerted just before noon to check out a smell coming from the boy’s bathroom inside Moore High School.
“Officers were notified that a student was possibly smoking marijuana,” said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis.
They found the high school senior in the bathroom and took him to the office where the principal searched his bag. They found a small amount of weed and a loaded hand gun that police said was confirmed stolen.
“He has been placed under arrest and brought to the police department where detectives will interview him,” said Lewis. “To figure out why he had a gun, where he got it and why it was at school.”
Police said the school was not put on lockdown because the situation was handled quickly.
“As soon as we located the gun,” said Lewis. “He was already under arrest for the marijuana anyway, so there was not anymore threat after that.”
Sergeant Lewis said the student could be charged for having a stolen gun, carrying the gun on campus and for the marijuana.
Moore school officials have not commented about the incident.