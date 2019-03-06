News
Moore Student Arrested, Accused Of Bringing Gun To School
MOORE, Oklahoma - A Moore High School student was arrested after a gun was found on campus.
According to police, someone smelled marijuana in the school and found a student reportedly smoking.
When school officials searched the student's bag, a loaded handgun was found, police said.
The student was immediately arrested and the school was never placed on a lockdown.
The student's identity was not released as of Wednesday afternoon.
