MOORE, Oklahoma - A Moore High School student was arrested after a gun was found on campus.

According to police, someone smelled marijuana in the school and found a student reportedly smoking. 

When school officials searched the student's bag, a loaded handgun was found, police said.

The student was immediately arrested and the school was never placed on a lockdown. 

The student's identity was not released as of Wednesday afternoon.

