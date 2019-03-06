Police released the name of the man shot and killed by officers Tuesday. He was identified as 56-year-old Danny Brogdon.

Muskogee Police said they will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to update the public on the investigation. We plan to live stream the news conference.

Brogdon has been convicted of assault and battery with intent to kill, threatening to perform an act of violence and domestic assault and battery in the past, according to Public Information Officer Lincoln Anderson.