Muskogee Police Release Name Of Suspect Killed By Officers
Police released the name of the man shot and killed by officers Tuesday. He was identified as 56-year-old Danny Brogdon.
Muskogee Police said they will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to update the public on the investigation. We plan to live stream the news conference.
Brogdon has been convicted of assault and battery with intent to kill, threatening to perform an act of violence and domestic assault and battery in the past, according to Public Information Officer Lincoln Anderson.
Just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon Police got a call about a stabbing and immediately went inside a home in the 1500 block of North 18th. They found two women who had been stabbed and a third who had been hit, officers said.
One of those women had filed a protective order against Brogdon that same day, Anderson said.
Related Story: Suspect Dead In Muskogee Officer-Involved Shooting
"Found one victim that had been stabbed on the floor; suspect was also inside the house," said Public Information Officer Lincoln Anderson with the Muskogee Police Department.
Police said Brogdon was holding a large kitchen knife. Officers said they tried to de-escalate the situation and tased Brogdon, but it had no effect.
"They were able to get the three victims out and away from the suspect," said Officer Anderson.