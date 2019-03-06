Carjacking Suspect In Custody Following SE Oklahoma City Pursuit
A carjacking suspect is in custody after leading officers on a pursuit through southeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning, police said.
Police noticed a truck around 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 35 that matched the description of a stolen vehicle from an armed robbery, officials said. When they ran the plates, the truck came back as stolen, according to police.
Police said that officers attempted to pull over the suspect, but he did not stop, initiating the pursuit. The chase lasted around 30 minutes and ended near Southeast 25th Street and South Central Avenue.
Police used several stop-sticks during the pursuit.
The back windshield of the truck was blown out by a non-lethal round that officers used to get the driver out of the vehicle and into custody, police said.
This is a developing story.