“I appreciate the hard work that has been and will continue to be done across the organization to get us to this place. I’m excited about the future of OKCPS, and today’s announcement is an important mile marker on our Pathway to Greatness,” said Dr. McDaniel. “I look forward to working closely with these school leaders and the rest of Team OKCPS to ensure that P2G comes to life on every campus and in every classroom in our district in 2019-20. I also want to take this opportunity to thank the principals who are retiring after many years of service to our students and families. You will undoubtedly be missed.”