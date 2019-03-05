Investigation Underway After 3rd Body Found At Lake Overholser
OKLAHOMA CITY - In just 10 days, three bodies have been found near or in Lake Overholser. Police are investigating each case but cannot confirm if the deaths are in any way connected.
The latest body was found Tuesday afternoon, around the North Canadian River in Bethany. The area is known as Canal Road.
Officers said a person riding horseback in the area, found a deceased white man lying in the woods. That man is believed to be 50-60 years old, and did not have an identification, according to officers.
“We were looking for obvious signs of trauma, but we didn't see anything at this point. But because of the elements, and it's been so cold lately, we haven't been able to determine that,” said Lt. Angelo Orefice of the Bethany Police Department.
The man was found lying face down on the grass. Police said they would not speculate as to how long he had been there.
Officers are asking others to call their department if they have a loved one who is missing from the area.
Currently, there isn’t a lot known about the victim.
“If he was an elderly gentleman, if he had dementia and wondered out here, or if he was homeless,” said Lt. Orefice.
Oklahoma City Police are investigating the two prior bodies found in Lake Overholser. The locations are further south and belong in their jurisdiction.
The first body was found on February 23rd. A man was fishing with his father when he made the discovery and called Oklahoma City Police for help.
The Oklahoma Medical Examiner has since identified that person as 18-year-old Kelvin Perez-Lopez.
Then on March 2nd, OKC dispatchers got another call. A witness told dispatch a boy, who appeared to be six years old, was in the water. Crews responded and recovered the body.
There has not been any information released involving that investigation.
Turning to Tuesday, the circumstances are quite different. The man was found in a more northern location. Also, he was found in a wooded area that is not near the water.
This news still comes as a shock for those who live nearby.
“That's really odd to have that many,” said Bill Deipenbrock. “You hope for the best. I hope they find out who it was, and whatever is going on.”
Both Oklahoma City Police and Bethany Police said they are waiting on the medical examiner's report to determine if foul play was involved in any of the three cases.