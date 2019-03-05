Car Repairman Aids Oklahoma Teen Needing Rare Procedure
OKLAHOMA CITY - Help is coming this summer for a metro 15-year-old fighting an extreme rare condition.
Wil Tanksely suffers from a chromosome disorder called 16 Trisomy.
“He’s one of eight living in the world,” says Taryn Wilson, Wil’s mom.
“Some days just to be laying on the couch in agony, my heart breaks,” says Wilson about her son’s pain.
News 9 first introduced you to Wil in 2015 when classmates held a penny drive to help pay for a surgery to help him walk.
The procedure didn't work, so in June, the family will try again.
“This is, as the doctor would say, a last-ditch effort,” says Wilson, whose son is non-verbal.
The cost is certain to add up and Wil's mom is raising money.
When she learned about Adam Ely with Hard Luck Auto, who offers his car repair services for free, she reached out to get advice on selling t-shirts, like he's done to raise money.
Ely offered to run the entire fundraiser.
“We want you to worry about Wil. We will worry about the money,” says Wilson about what she was told by Ely.
Ely says 100% of the sales from Wil’s Warriors T-shirt will go to Wil’s family.
Ely has also offered to drive Wil, who will likely be in a body cast after the June surgery, back from the Louisiana hospital in his large pick-up.
“It’s an addiction, just to see the happiness. We are going to get this done,” says Ely.
“He’s like an angel. He just swooped in,” adds Wilson.