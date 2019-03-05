Edmond Company Provides Video Conferencing For People Seeking Medical Marijuana Card
EDMOND, Oklahoma - A metro-based company is helping potential medical marijuana patients connect with providers they need to obtain a medical marijuana card.
“Ride to Wellness,” based in Edmond, first began providing transportation for medical marijuana patients to get to appointments in mid-November.
“A lot of the folks aren’t able to get out,” said Kevin Webster, owner of Ride To Wellness. “Maybe they didn't have a car, or some folks have disabilities, things like that.”
It’s been some time since the company has provided a ride. Video conferencing has now taken its place.
“It's been tremendous, it's allowed us to do a lot more and assist a lot more people from day to day,” said Webster. “We book appointments seven days a week and there is not a day that our appoints aren’t filled.”
Ride to Wellness provides its customers with a one-on-one video conference call with a OMMA certified doctor without having to leave the home. After receiving a doctor’s recommendation, the company helps patients with the application process.
Stephanie Davis received her doctor recommendation via video conference.
“I had the privacy that I needed to be able to talk about my medical ailments to a doctor and not worry about any judgement whatsoever, which is really important,” said Davis.
With no signs of slowing down, the company’s owner is hoping to help everyone in need.
“To know that we are able to assist people in getting their medication and helping them getting off opioids, I think it’s better for all of us,” said Webster.
Ride to Wellness has since expanded, now helping patients grow their own plants correctly.
Visit the Ride to Wellness Facebook page to learn more information and to set up a video conference appointment.